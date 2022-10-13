Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet

    13 October 2022, 15:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit held in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The two discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine as well as exchanged views on the current challenges and trends.

    The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the interest in further development of bilateral ties.

    For his part, Mahmoud Abbas thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and holding the Summit at a high level. He expressed confidence that the solutions adopted and documents signed during the Summit will deepen cooperation.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

