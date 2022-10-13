Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet
13 October 2022, 15:39

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit held in Astana, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine as well as exchanged views on the current challenges and trends.

The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the interest in further development of bilateral ties.

For his part, Mahmoud Abbas thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and holding the Summit at a high level. He expressed confidence that the solutions adopted and documents signed during the Summit will deepen cooperation.


Photo: t.me/bort_01





Related news
Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Read also
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
President Tokayev attends concert in Eternal City complex in Samarkand
Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive