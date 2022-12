Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg

26 December 2022, 19:08

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg to attend an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev was greeted by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.

Photo: t.me/bort_01