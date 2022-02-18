Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State to disclose results of preliminary investigation of January events in his address

    18 February 2022, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh President will present preliminary results of the investigation into the 'January events' in his Address set for March, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Head of State's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in the recent interview to Qazaqstan TV channel, all the information will be made available, we will not conceal anything. Currently, the relevant bodies are conducting extensive investigations that will take time.

    »As the President stressed, the rule of law is the critical issue for our society. It is based on this legal principle those detained during the January events will be decided whether they are behind them [events] or not. As it is known, custodial measures against a great deal of those people have been eased. The work is ongoing to ensure the rights of those detained are protected. Any illegal action against them is under investigation. In addition, those who committed serious crimes will be prosecuted according to the law,« reads the Facebook post.

    Notably, the President is to present his political reform program in the address to the people of Kazakhstan set for the middle of March.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
