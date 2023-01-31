Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Head of State to chair meeting on capital's development

31 January 2023, 16:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to chair a meeting on the development of the capital to take place today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the meeting will be the leadership of the Kazakh President’s Administration, government members, as well as heads of the central government bodies. Main speakers will be Astana city mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Roman Sklyar and Altai Kulginov.


