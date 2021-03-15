Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Head of State’s official website upgraded

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2021, 19:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The official website of the President of Kazakhstan Akorda.kz has been launched in a new format, Kazinform cites the Facebook post of the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The redesigned and restructured version of the website allows holding live streams which are especially true in the current COVID-19 context.

The website’s homepage features the links to Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official Twitter account as well as the Facebook page of the President’s Press Service.

«The website shows better performance, page generation time, flexibility, and speed due to the new technical specifications,» reads the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary’s Facebook post.

According to the post, news about the Security Council will be placed in a new heading. The Press Secretary stated that the better tool to provide archival information is in place.

The website previously underwent an upgrade in 2015.


