Kazakh Head of State receives President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 January 2022, 20:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit. The interlocutors discussed the prospects for strengthening of mutual cooperation in the trade and economic, industrial and technological spheres, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Rustam Minnikhanov, the Kazakh President noted that Tatarstan takes an important place in the multifaceted relations with the Russian Federation.

According to the Kazakh Head of State, Tatarstan leads the subjects of the Russian Federation in terms of economic, industrial and technological cooperation with Kazakhstan. In the 11 months of 2021, the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan stood at $423mln.

The good example of such cooperation is the implementation of projects in the engineering industry with the participation of KAMAZ and Tatneft companies worth $1.8mln. Active construction of three plants to produce KAMAZ auto components and Tatneft tires in Kostanay and Karaganda regions is underway.

Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan will proceed to create all necessary conditions for comfort work of investors, including Tatar ones.

The Kazakh President also informed Rustam Minnikhanov about the realization of major economic reforms and implementation of concrete development programs opening up new opportunities for joint projects with Tatarstan.

The Tatar President expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome. He told the Kazakh Head of State about the implementation of a number of investment projects and Tatar businesses’ plans for strengthening interaction with Kazakh partners.

