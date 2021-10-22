Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State receives PM Askar Mamin

    22 October 2021, 17:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the Kazakh economy has been recovering with the GDP growth standing at 3.4% in the first nine months of 2021. Such a recovery was possible thanks to the timely anti-crisis measures.

    According to Prime Minister Askar Mamin the key factor in the acceleration of the economy was a stable growth in production in real sector (+3.5%) as well as steady recovery in the service sector in the background of quarantine let-ups. There was a 5.7% rise in manufacturing output, a 9.7% rise in construction. 10.4 million square meters of housing was commissioned over the nine months of 2021, an 8% rise compared to the same period of last year.

    The Government takes measures to stabilize the prices in the entire value chain in the agribusiness, conclude long-term contracts between trade networks and domestic producers of goods, increase financing of the working scheme and purchase food for stabilization funds, and prevent cases of increased trade margin for socially significant food products.

    Tokayev was informed that presently the numbers of COVID-19 cases, severe cases, and in-patients, and out-patients are considerably lower. The COVID-19 R number stands at 0.96. Occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds is estimated at 37% and that of ICU beds at 31%.

    As of today, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to a total of 8.1 million Kazakhstan and the second component to 7.2 million.

    Mamin also briefed the President on the implementation of the measures to increase the inflow of external and internal investment, strengthening the potential of small and medium-sized businesses, regional development, as well as other pressing issues of social and economic development.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

