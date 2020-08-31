Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State receives Majilis Speaker

    31 August 2020, 15:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Speaker of the Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin, today, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    During the meeting, the President was briefed on the outcomes of the Majilis Deputies’s work at the fifth session, their visits to the regions, as well as focus areas of the upcoming parliamentary session.

    According to the Majilis Speaker, a total of 75 bills are under consideration by the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, of which 22 have been put forward by the deputies. Those bills include the draft republican budget for 2021-2023 aimed at restoring economic growth in the post-pandemic period, as well as bills regarding social protection to certain categories of people.

    The Head of State underscored that further legislative support for the implementation of the Presidential Address and other initiatives, including anti-corruption ones, should be of priority for the corps of deputies.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

