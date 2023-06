Kazakh Head of State names new First Defense Minister Deputy

NUR0SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Khusainov has been named First Deputy of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan – Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

