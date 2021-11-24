Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State meets with Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov

    24 November 2021, 16:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report about the social and economic and infrastructure development of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Kazakh Head of State was reported on the increased volume of construction of social facilities, gasification, investment attraction, and completion of equity constructions.

    According to Kulginov, this year as instructed by the Head of State a record volume of affordable social housing, educational facilities, and other social facilities has been built. For instance, 2,900 social apartments were built in 2019 and the figure rose to 10 thousand in 2021. At least 10 thousand social flats are slated for construction in 2022. In addition, construction of 15 schools enabled to provide around 40 thousand school places this year. In 2022 there are plans to build at least 16 more schools.

    During the meeting, the President was informed about the measures for stabilizing the epidemiological situation and COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the city.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions on further development of the city.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

