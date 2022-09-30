Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Head of State meets with heads of foreign scientific organizations
30 September 2022, 20:11

Kazakh Head of State meets with heads of foreign scientific organizations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chioda Technol Corp President Ataru Inoue, Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) leading researcher Valery Nesvizhevskiy, Director General of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (Russia) Grigory Trubnikov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of nuclear science in Kazakhstan. The foreign scientific organizations’ heads expressed interest in close cooperation with the Kazakh side.

The Kazakh President noted that the country supports the idea of exclusively peaceful use of atomic energy. According to him, Kazakhstan is ranked first in the world in production of natural uranium and has its own production of nuclear fuel components. The country has scientific facilities and infrastructure to provide scientific and technological support for the nuclear sector.

During the talk, an exchange of views on the issues of development of atomic energy in Kazakhstan, the use of modern nuclear technologies, practical training of domestic qualified personnel took place.

Photo: akorda.kz


