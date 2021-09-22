Kazakh Head of State meets with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on the results of the Bank’s activities in Kazakhstan and its priorities for further cooperation.

Welcoming Ms. Odile Renaud-Basso, the Kazakh President noted that both had very productive talks in an online format in February and that nothing can replace today’s meeting making it possible to exchange views on cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD.

«The European Bank for Reconstruction and development is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Over the years of cooperation the Bank has invested over eight billion euros in the Kazakh economy, enabling to carry out around 300 projects. As far as we are informed, in general the Bank funded different sectors, but especially the renewable energy sector. We look forward for continuing cooperation in renewable energy. Also, implementing agro-industrial projects is of high importance for us,» said the Kazakh President.

The meeting discussed the wider range of issues regarding the global economic development, including the pandemic, financial and commodity markets’ instability.

The EBRD told about the global and Kazakh economic growth outlook.



