    Kazakh Head of State meets with Atyrau rgn Governor

    27 October 2021, 17:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the social and economic development of Atyrau region over the first nine months of 2021.

    According to Dosmukhambetov, the region saw increase in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, SME, and other sectors. The region leads the nation in the GRP per capita, volumes of investment and constriction work.

    This year, around 19 thousand new jobs have been created and 20,864 people have been employed through employment centers in the region. As of Today, 24,348 people are covered with the Enbek program. Moreover, 646.3 thousand square meters of housing or 4,882 apartments were commissioned in nine months of 2021, a 41.6% growth compared with 2020.

    The President was informed about the epidemiological situation in the region which is in the «green zone» and the vaccination pace.

    The Governor of Atyrau region also informed the President on the work done in the environmental protection and greening. According to him, 540 thousand seedlings will be planted in settlements of the region until 2025.

    In addition, the governor reported on the implementation of the comprehensive plan of social and economic development of Atyrau region for 2021/25 developed and approved as ordered by the Head of State. The document was designed to solve the accumulated problems and give a new impetus to the development of the region.

    In conclusion, Tokayev stressed the importance of proceeding with the ongoing work in the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

