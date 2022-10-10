Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State meets with Accounts Committee Head Natalya Godunova

    10 October 2022, 18:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Head of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, during which he was briefed on the main results of the supreme audit body in nine months of 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    According to Godunova, 17 audit measures covering over KZT3.4tln of budgetary funds were conducted in 99 facilities during the reporting period.

    The Kazakh Head of State was also briefed about the main results of assessment of the draft republican budget for 2023-2025, during which the development budget worth KZT3.5trl was covered.

    In addition, the Kazakh President was presented with the preliminary outcomes of the performance audit of tax benefits.

    Following the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions on further development of the system of state audit.


