    Kazakh Head of State hails signing of SCO’s ‘Green Belt’ program

    17 September 2021, 15:39

    NUR-SULATN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has hailed the signing of the «Green Belt» program of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization aimed at greater implementation of resource-saving and environmentally clean technologies, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a meeting of the Council of the Heads of the SCO Member States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that shifting of the global economy for green is a system-creating factor. He noted that the issues of sustainable development and environmental protection remain a prime concern for all the member countries of the organization. The Kazakh President said that Kazakhstan once again calls for an early endorsement of a register of environmental issues of the SCO requiring immediate collective solutions.

    «Kazakhstan welcomes the signing of the «Green Belt» program of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization aimed at greater implementation of resource-saving and environmentally clean technologies,» said the Kazakh President, calling on the participants for cooperation with the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment projects based in the Kazakh capital.

    Tokayev went on to note that the pandemic, Suez Canal accident in March revealed the strategic fragility of maritime freight transport.

    «Against that backdrop, transcontinental dry routes, especially the New Silk Road have become more attractive,» said the Kazakh President, urging to collectively resolve a number of issues hindering full implementation of the member countries’ transport and transit advantages.

    Noting a significant discrepancy in the level and development of transport infrastructure in the SCO member countries, the Kazakh Head of State said that pragmatic synergy of national infrastructure strategies taking into account the counties’ economic interests would be of common interest.

    «Signing of a memorandum of cooperation to ensure stable operation of transport during emergencies will be a serious step in that direction,» said Tokayev.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

