Kazakh Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2021, 17:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Instagram account to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform reports.

«The holiday (Nauryz) represents the awakening of nature, is the renewal of the centuries-old New Year and a symbol of revitalization and yearning for a new life. The tradition of celebrating Nauryz which goes back thousands of years demonstrates the profoundness of understanding of the world and historical awareness of our people,» reads the Instagram post.

The Kazakh President wished well-being to all in the New Year as well as happiness and joy to every family.


