Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Head of State condoles over passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2022, 21:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Vice President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the passing of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Sheikh Khalifa dedicated his life to leading the UAE nation towards development and greater prosperity. The people of Kazakhstan will honour Sheikh Khalifa as an outstanding politician who greatly contributed to strengthening bilateral relations. He will live on in our hearts forever. I expressed my deep condolences to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Vice President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the passing of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,» wrote the Kazakh President on his Twitter.

The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died aged 73 on Friday after battling illness for several years.


