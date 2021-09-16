Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh Head of State attends CSTO meeting in Dushanbe

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 September 2021, 16:08
Kazakh Head of State attends CSTO meeting in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has taken place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the narrow format meeting were the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenian PM, CSTO Secretary-General as well as Russian Leader who joined the meeting via videoconference. Later the talks were joined by members of the delegations.

The meeting’s participants exchanged their views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as issues of international and regional security, summed up the outcomes of the implementation of the top focuses of the Organization’s activity in 2021, and defined the plans for the upcoming period.

Calling Tajikistan’s initiative to form an operational monitoring group under the CSTO as timely, the Kazakh President pointed to the initiative’s importance in establishing interaction between competent bodies of the CSTO member States to monitor the situation in Afghanistan.

photo

«Our country shares the view of the partners on the importance of enhancing the work on detecting and neutralizing terrorist cells in our countries as well as preventing promotion of extremism and terrorism,» said the Kazakh President, highlighting the importance of providing full support to enhancing the Tajik frontier which is the southernmost border of the CSTO serving as a security belt.

In his speech, the Kazakh President expressed concern over the development of the Afghan situation. In his opinion, the social and economic situation in the country is moving toward a humanitarian crisis.

photo

Noting the importance of restoring the regional trade and economic, transport and logistics, and energy ties with Afghanistan, he pointed out a need for further observation of the activity of the new authority in order to establish a long-term strategy regarding Afghanistan. The Kazakh Head of State said that the UN Security Council’s decisions to which Kazakhstan will be committed are the basic guide.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan intends to work with Russian – a UN permanent member – and other partners within the CSTO on the issue.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State also noted the positive changes in global geopolitics, including the meeting of the Russian and US Presidents in Geneva, where both agreed on the issues of keeping a strategic balance between the two major nuclear powers.

photo

Kazakhstan voiced its support for adoption of the three international agreements on the jurisdiction and provision of legal assistance, financial and technical and medical provision of the CSTO forces and the Protocol to the Agreement on Peacekeeping Activity during the event.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed gratitude to the Russian side for supporting his initiative to create an International Biology Safety Agency under the aegis of the UN.

photo

In conclusion, the Kazakh President thanked Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the successful chairmanship of the CSTO as well as expressed readiness for active cooperation with Armenia which will assume the chairmanship.

photo

Following the summit, the Heads of the CSTO member States adopted the Declaration of the Collective Security Council.

photo

photo


Security   CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    Events   Armenia   Tajikistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy