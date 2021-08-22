Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh Head of State arrives in Almaty rgn for working visit

    22 August 2021, 11:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty region as part of his working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The Head of State is to attend the operational and tactical exercises Kaisar 2021. He will also get familiarized with the work of a number of facilities producing medical products and pharmaceuticals, food products, and lubricants.

    Tomorrow, August 23, the Head of State is to hold a number of events, including joining a video session of the CSTO, at his residence in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region