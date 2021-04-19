Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Head of State appoints new ambassadors to several countries

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2021, 11:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New Kazakh ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan, Belgium, and India have been appointed as decreed by the President, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Rapil Zhoshybayev has been named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Margulan Baimukhan took up the posts of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Head of Kazakhstan’s Representation to the European Union and NATO.

Nurlan Zhalgasbayev is new Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to India.

The Kazakh President also decreed to relieve Kairat Nurpeisov of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan post.

Under the decree, Yerlan Alimbayev has been relieved of his posts of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India as well as to Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Butan, and Maldives.


