Kazakh Handicrafts Exhibition inaugurated in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Exhibition of Kazakh Handicrafts organized in cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and TURKSOY was inaugurated in Ankara on July 23rd, 2023, press service of TURKSOY reports.

The exhibition featured unique items of traditional handicrafts of Kazakhstan such as traditional Kazakh garments, woodcarving, leathercrafts and fabrics with handmade embroideries.

Welcoming the attendees, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev said the event is held as part of celebration of the 100th anniversary of Türkiye and the 30th anniversary of establishment of the TURKSOY. «Such cultural gatherings are of key importance for the unity of the Turkic World. I would like to thank craftsmen from Kazakhstan who have brought here their works and I would of course also like to express my gratitude to all participants as well as to staff members of TURKSOY for their kind contribution and I wish this event to be successful,» he said.

Head of the Administrative, Financial and Legal Affairs Department of the TURKSOY, Mr. Sancar Mülazımoğlu said that TURKSOY is grateful to embassies of its member countries as well as to municipalities, public institutions and non-governmental organizations devoted to the Turkic World. «Today, we will have the opportunity to see and get acquainted with examples of handicrafts of Kazakhs, the noble heir of the Gokturks, which have a very important place in our culture, and our craftsmen who skillfully produce these works. On behalf of TURKSOY, I would like to Express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the organization of this event,» he noted.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the exhibition which raised great interest, the event went on with the handing over of certificates of appreciation issued by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ankara and by the Secretariat General of TURKSOY.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition ended with a short concert featuring artists from Kazakhstan.