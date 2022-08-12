Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh gymnasts sweep 4 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 August 2022 12:07

Kazakh gymnasts sweep 4 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh artistic gymnasts won four medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Turkey, the National Olympic Committee’s official website reads.

The Kazakh artistic gymnastics team won the third place in the team events. Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov and Dmitry Patanin won silver in the individual events.

Earlier, Kristina Ovchinnikova pocketed the high jump medal, while runner Mikhail Litvin won gold in the 400 m.

Notably, freestyle wrestlers of Kazakhstan also swept bronze.


Photo: olympic.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
FC Kairat to face FC Akzhaiyk in Kazakhstan Cup quarterfinals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Astana basketball club signs American point guard Deondre Parks
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive