Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh gymnast wins historic bronze at Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

    2 April 2023, 14:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov made history by winning bronze at the 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Idrissov earned 14,066 points in the pommel horse exercise earning the first-ever bronze for Kazakhstan at the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

    Armenia’s Hamlet Manukyan scored 14,633 taking gold, while another Armenian gymnast Mamikon Khachatryan scooped silver with 14,100 points.

    2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is set to wrap up in Antalya, Türkiye today.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    Kazakhstani Bublik approaches ATP Top 50
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments