Kazakh gymnast fails to reach Olympics finals

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh Alina Adilkhanova scored 83,800 points in a total in the individual all-round qualifiers at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

Adilkhanova finished 21st and thus failed to get through to the finals. The 10 best gymnasts advanced to the finals.

In total, Kazakhstan pocketed seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.