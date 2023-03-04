Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh gymnast earns gold at 2023 World Cup in Doha

4 March 2023, 10:09
Kazakh gymnast earns gold at 2023 World Cup in Doha Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov captured sensational gold at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation.

Kurbanov earned 15,400 points for his Pommel Horse routine outperforming Irish and Chinese athletes.

Another Kazakhstani gymnast Ilyas Azizov was ranked 6th with 14,100 points in the same event.

Earlier Nariman Kurbanov clinched bronze at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2023 in Cottbus, Germany.


News