    Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions

    12 December 2022, 14:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to solve the problem of repair of power facilities and heat networks in the regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    After a number of power facilities went out of service in regions of Kazakhstan starting from late November and causing public outcry, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to the Government to promptly solve the problem with repair of the facilities and heat networks at the extended meeting of the Government on Monday.

    The Head of State stressed that the state-owned power facilities should be promptly repaired at the expense of the republican budget. He went to add that over 1,500 km of heat networks are in need of repair or replacement as their wear and tear exceeds 75%.

    The Government was instructed to pay special attention to that problem in the cities of Arkalyk, Ridder and Shemonaikha where wear and tear of local heat networks is at 100%. The Government will reportedly require three years and 528 billion tenge to solve the problem.

    On Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the extended session of the Kazakh Government focusing on the key indicators of the country’s socioeconomic development in 2022.

