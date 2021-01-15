Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Government to perform its duties until the new Cabinet is approved

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 January 2021, 10:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree On the Government of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

In conformity with paragraph 1 to the Article 70 of the Kazakh Constitution, Article 4 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On the Government of Kazakhstan due to resignation of the Kazakh Government before the newly-elected Majilis of the Parliament the President decreed the Kazakh Government to perform its duties until the new Cabinet of Ministers is approved.

The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.


