Kazakh Government to fulfill its duties unless new composition is confirmed

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2023, 10:50
Kazakh Government to fulfill its duties unless new composition is confirmed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a Decree «On the Government of Kazakhstan», Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

In conformity with Item 1 of Article 70 of the Kazakh Constitution, Article 4 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the Government of Kazakhstan» in connection with the resignation of the Government the Head of State decreed the Government of Kazakhstan to fulfill its duties unless the new composition of the Government of Kazakhstan is approved.

The decree enters in force on the day it is signed.

