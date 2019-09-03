Kazakh Government to develop President’s Address implementation plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Next week the Government should approve the draft national plan for the implementation of the tasks outlined in the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address. It will be then submitted for the President’s approval, Kazinfom reports.

As the Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told the Government meeting on Tuesday, the President set a number of ambitious tasks aimed at further economic growth and improving the people’s welfare. The national roadmap will be worked out.

The Prime Minister commissioned all state bodies to make suggestions on the national plan for the implementation of the President’s tasks to the National Economy Ministry until September 5. He also charged the National Economy Ministry to submit the draft relevant resolution to the Government by 12:00 p.m. September 7.



