    Kazakh Government to develop economic rehabilitation package

    27 April 2020, 13:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to work out an economic growth rehabilitation package by May 11.

    «The Government and National Bank will elaborate the economic growth rehabilitation package by May 11 to support the worst-hit industries. The country embarks on a brand new stage of its development. We will live in a new reality therefore it is necessary to carry out large-scale economic and public administration transformation,» the Head of State said in a statement.

    The state of emergency in Kazakhstan is prolonged until May 11.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Economy
