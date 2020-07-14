Go to the main site
    Kazakh Government to develop action plan in case of economic decline

    14 July 2020, 10:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Government and National Bank are set to elaborate a joint plan of actions in case of deterioration of economic situation,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said.

    «It is expected to consider the draft plan at the economic policy council and in case of approval to adopt it,» he told the Government meeting.

    He also added that the necessary amendments to the legislation to ensure stability for keeping conditions for strategic investors would be submitted to the Majilis to build a stable environment for attracting direct investments.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
