    Kazakh Government to consider rural regions development concept in 2023

    24 November 2022, 19:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The salary of veterinaries will increase by 50% in 2023,» 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said.

    «The rural regions development concept will be submitted to the Government until March 1, 2023. It includes 10 directions. The National Economy Ministry coordinates the work of central and local executive bodies,» Sklyar said.

    He added that veterinary medicine will be reformed as assigned by the Head of State. The reforms aim at distributing functions between the centre and regions, establish the status of a veterinarian, raise their salaries and social support. The corresponding draft laws will be submitted to the Government by the yearend.

    As stated there this year the wages of veterinarians grew by 50%, in 2023 their salaries will increase by 35-50%.

    Sklyar noted that digitalization of the veterinary medicine kicked off countrywide.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
