Kazakh Government tasked to elaborate special program for teachers

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2022, 14:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State charged to develop a special program for attracting the best teachers to the regions that see a shortage of teachers, Kazinform reports.

«Access to high-quality education is the overriding priority. It is the most important factor for the development of the whole society,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State cited great Akhmet Baiturssynov saying that «the teacher is the heart of the school». That’s why the President tasked to develop a special program for attracting the best teachers and supporting the regions that have a shortage of teachers.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to allocate competitive grants for the young people from the densely-populated regions.


