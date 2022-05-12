Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past 4 months the country’s GDP grew up to 4.4% due to the dynamic development of the real economy,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.

«Processing industry heavily contributed to the growth. High dynamics are seen in the production of leather goods by 23%, beverages by 19%, plastic articles, and clothes by 14%, furniture by 13.5%, machine building by 9.5%, chemical industry by 8.5%, pharmaceuticals by 6.5%,» the PM told the Government meeting.

The PM noted extraction of natural gas, oil, coal, and metallic ore ramped up mining industry production. The construction industry recorded growth of 9.5% since the start of the year. 3.6 mln sq m of housing were put into service. Over the past 4 months, the growth in key indicators is reported in Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan region, as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.

Following the meeting the PM assigned the rest of the regions to achieve the targets.

Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to intensify efforts to reduce negative external influence amid sanctions and ensure further development of the national economy. The PM noticed that global food prices grew by 36% over the past 12 months which directly influences the country’s market. So the Government takes measures to curb inflation.