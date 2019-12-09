Go to the main site
    Kazakh Government reports on social support measures

    9 December 2019, 20:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev has reported today on the Government’s social support to the neediest categories of population, the Akorda press service reports.

    Since 2020 the targeted social assistance will be firstly channeled to support children from low-income families. The Head of State charged to pay attention to fair, efficient processing of people’s appeals and requests in the regions due to what the responsibility of all governors increases gravely.

    Following the meeting, the President gave certain tasks to the Government.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Social support
