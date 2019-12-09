Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh Government reports on social support measures

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 December 2019, 20:50
Kazakh Government reports on social support measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev has reported today on the Government’s social support to the neediest categories of population, the Akorda press service reports.

Since 2020 the targeted social assistance will be firstly channeled to support children from low-income families. The Head of State charged to pay attention to fair, efficient processing of people’s appeals and requests in the regions due to what the responsibility of all governors increases gravely.

Following the meeting, the President gave certain tasks to the Government.

Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Social support  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays