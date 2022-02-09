Kazakh Government expanded meeting focuses on priority tasks for 2022, restoring country’s economic potential

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An expanded meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan took place today with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, akims (Mayors) of regions and cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, as well as heads of other state bodies. The meeting focused on the socio-economic development of the country and defined key government tasks and priorities for this year.

Speaking at the meeting, President Tokayev stated that the new Government is faced with the task of fully restoring the economic potential of the country by implementing planned reforms, reducing inflation, and increasing the income of the population. He instructed the government to develop within two months a methodology for analysing the socio-economic effect of public spending, stressing that every expenditure should lead to a socio-economic return. He also asked the government to provide proposals within two months on returning funds that were illegally transferred abroad, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Several of the tasks set by the President focused on supporting small and medium-sized businesses. In this regard, the head of state said that akims (Mayors) of districts should be required to create at least 100 jobs annually for every 10,000 inhabitants. Tokayev added that it was necessary to raise taxes on cryptocurrency mining and reiterated that Kazakhstan requires nuclear power to generate enough clean energy.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that 44 out of 108 instructions of the President were implemented. In particular, a plan of operational actions to stabilise the socio-economic situation has been adopted and being implemented, the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs under the Government has been established, the families of deceased police officers received financial support, the work of public utilities, public transport, social infrastructure, and trade facilities has been stabilised etc.

Prime Minister Smailov reported on the state of Kazakhstan’s economy, informing that the nation’s GDP grew by 4% last year. In addition, foreign direct investment over the nine months of last year increased by almost 50 percent and amounted to $18.8 billion, while foreign trade turnover increased by 15.4% and reached $91.4 billion.

Galymzhan Pirmatov, head of the National Bank, added that according to the forecasts of the National Bank, the economy of Kazakhstan would grow by 3.9 - 4.2% this year.



