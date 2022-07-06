Go to the main site
    Kazakh Government discusses situation at CPC

    6 July 2022, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the suspension of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s activities at the Novorossiysk port, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    The meeting focused on the measures required to minimize the negative consequences and losses of the national budget due to the restrictions on the Kazakh oil export.

    At the end of the meeting the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions.

    Earlier TASS reported that CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days in compliance with a ruling of the Novorossiysk Court.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
