Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Government developing income enhancement program

    18 February 2022, 13:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, addressed the 9th extraordinary Congress of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the PM, a special program to increase the incomes of the people is under development, within which measures to even the income imbalance, ensure mass employment, implement industrial and agricultural projects, technological modernization of plants, develop human capital, and others are planned.

    Together with the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs measures are due to be implemented to improve the investment climate and business environment. A new investment policy concept with a greater role attached to private investment is in place. The Government is to focus on increasing the efficiency and transparency of state support measures' provision with an emphasis on SMEs in regions.

    Addressing the Congress, the PM urged to take an active part in implementing the tasks given by the President as well as in the work of the newly established Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs under the Government.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn