Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Government developing income enhancement program

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 13:14
Kazakh Government developing income enhancement program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, addressed the 9th extraordinary Congress of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the PM, a special program to increase the incomes of the people is under development, within which measures to even the income imbalance, ensure mass employment, implement industrial and agricultural projects, technological modernization of plants, develop human capital, and others are planned.

Together with the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs measures are due to be implemented to improve the investment climate and business environment. A new investment policy concept with a greater role attached to private investment is in place. The Government is to focus on increasing the efficiency and transparency of state support measures' provision with an emphasis on SMEs in regions.

Addressing the Congress, the PM urged to take an active part in implementing the tasks given by the President as well as in the work of the newly established Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs under the Government.


Government of Kazakhstan   National Chamber of Entrepreneurs   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy