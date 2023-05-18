Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 May 2023, 20:55
Kazakh Government debates science development priority directions Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the meeting of the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan involving heads of state bodies, profile organizations, universities, and deputies of the Parliament, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.

Those present debated priority directions of science development in 2024-2026, and fundamental scientific research for 2023-2025. Besides, they focused on the plans for the development of scientific-technical programs by central states and local executive bodies.

