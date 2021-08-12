Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Government debates mass and children’s sports development

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 August 2021, 15:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov held a special meeting on current problems and prospects for the development of mass and children’s sports in the country, primeminister.kz reports.

The Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister, heads of ministries, regional administrations and others took part in the meeting. The Deputy PM assigned the state bodies with a number of key tasks, in particular, to raise accessibility to popular and children’s sports. The regional administrations are tasked to expand free sports sections for children, open additional children’s and teens’ sports clubs, to restore school and students’ leagues, complete construction of 43 sports complexes, increase low-value sports facilities.

Tugzhanov also assigned to reconsider the complex physical culture and mass sports development plan until 2025 taking into account the new tasks.


