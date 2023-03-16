Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Government confirms budgetary framework

    16 March 2023, 11:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan specified the budgetary framework projections for 2023 within the forecast for the social and economic development of Kazakhstan for 2023-2027, Kazinform reports.

    The Senate deputies consider the draft law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On the republican budget for 2023-2025».

    «The budgetary framework for 2023 was specified in order to develop the tasks set to back election program and the President’s Address delivered in September 2022. The budget revenues are projected to hit 12.1% to the GDP or 14.6 trillion tenge,» Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov told the plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Kazakhstan to develop 291 investment projects to boost agro-industrial complex
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap