Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Government confirms budgetary framework

16 March 2023, 11:08
Kazakh Government confirms budgetary framework

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan specified the budgetary framework projections for 2023 within the forecast for the social and economic development of Kazakhstan for 2023-2027, Kazinform reports.

The Senate deputies consider the draft law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan On the republican budget for 2023-2025».

«The budgetary framework for 2023 was specified in order to develop the tasks set to back election program and the President’s Address delivered in September 2022. The budget revenues are projected to hit 12.1% to the GDP or 14.6 trillion tenge,» Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov told the plenary session of the Kazakh Senate.


Related news
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Теги:
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Darkhan Kydyrali assigned as Information Minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister
Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News