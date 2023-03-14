Go to the main site
    Kazakh Government backs draft youth policy concept

    14 March 2023, 11:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to develop the state youth policy concept, Kazinform reports.

    The Prime Minister said one of the key priorities of the state policy is system-based support of young Kazakhstanis. It is essential to adopt a new state youth policy concept. First is to settle youth employment.

    «The concept targets to employ 2.3 million people. The Government allocates significant means to develop youth programs and projects,» the Prime Minister said at today’s Government meeting.

    As stated there, the share of young people that are not in education, employment or training, the NEET generation, unfortunately, makes over 6% in Kazakhstan.The highest rates are seen in Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. The concept sets a task to reduce the share of such young people to 3.5% countrywide.

    The Prime Minister stressed the need to work constantly at improving youth support measures, attract them into entrepreneurship, and help set up own business. He also gave tasks to the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

    Following the meeting the Government supported the draft concept.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan Employment
