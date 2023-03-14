Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Government backs draft youth policy concept

14 March 2023, 11:33
Kazakh Government backs draft youth policy concept Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to develop the state youth policy concept, Kazinform reports.

The Prime Minister said one of the key priorities of the state policy is system-based support of young Kazakhstanis. It is essential to adopt a new state youth policy concept. First is to settle youth employment.

«The concept targets to employ 2.3 million people. The Government allocates significant means to develop youth programs and projects,» the Prime Minister said at today’s Government meeting.

As stated there, the share of young people that are not in education, employment or training, the NEET generation, unfortunately, makes over 6% in Kazakhstan.The highest rates are seen in Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. The concept sets a task to reduce the share of such young people to 3.5% countrywide.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to work constantly at improving youth support measures, attract them into entrepreneurship, and help set up own business. He also gave tasks to the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

Following the meeting the Government supported the draft concept.


Related news
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Теги:
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Darkhan Kydyrali assigned as Information Minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister
Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakhstan names Industry Minister
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News