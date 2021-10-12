Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Government approves national development projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 11:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government approved the national development projects, Kazinform reports.

«Today’s Government debated the national projects, which were conceptually approved by the Head of State at the meeting of the Higher Council for Reforms as of September 24 this year. The national projects were developed to implement the national priorities, National Development Plan and National Security Strategy adopted this year. The action plans outlined in the national projects fully conform to the task of the Head of State set in the Nur Otan election program,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

The priority task of the national projects is further strengthening of the country’s economic stability and competitiveness, settlement of key tasks aimed at improving people’s living standards. Priority financing of the national projects through budget funds and private investments is provided for achieving performance targets.

During the meeting the Government voted for corresponding draft resolutions.

Following the sitting the PM assigned to have national projects implemented well.
