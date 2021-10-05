Go to the main site
    Kazakh Government approves Mangistau region development complex plan

    5 October 2021, 10:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting the Kazakh Government approved the Mangistau region development complex plan for 202102025, Kazinform reports.

    «Mangistau region has a huge development potential. Implementation of the complex plan will give a new impetus to the region’s development. 214 action items worth KZT 2.1 tn will be fulfilled over five years. The economy is expected to grow by 32%,» the Minister noted.

    The Kazakh PM noted that the key task for the next few years is the development of the oil and gas sector, processing industry, tourism, transport and logistics, etc. Social, engineering and utility infrastructure development projects will be implemented there.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev presented the Mangistau region development complex plan.

    «The complex plan includes 15 directions and 214 action items providing for realization of various projects. The total amount of investments for 2021-2025 is KZT 2.1 tn, including republican budget fund up to KZT 338,8 blb, local budget means up to KZT 118,3 bln and private investments worth KZT 1.6 tn,» Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

