Kazakh Government approves Investment Policy Concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the new concept of the country’s investment policy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, the state investment policy will be aimed at the attraction of high-quality foreign and domestic investments, raising economic activity and increasing the people’s income as well as creating new jobs.

According to Smailov, the new concept of Kazakhstan’s investment development will let actively raise the foreign direct investment inflow.

«Central governmental authorities and akimats should ensure qualitative and timely implementation of the concept. The National Economy Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry together with the central and local authorities should break down the new target indicators of the concept,» he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was commissioned to map out a schedule of reports of sectoral ministries on the attraction of foreign investments and the projects being implemented.

In 2021 Kazakhstan reported a 38% rise in gross inflow of foreign direct investment against the previous year.



